Rotary Club of Makati meets Carlos Yulo

LOOK: Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion were given honors at the Rotary Club of Makati's "The Road to Paris and Beyond Meet" at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City on 3 September 2024. Yulo received tokens from Jackie Rodriguez and Filhome Builders. The Rotary Club of Makati also made pledges to support the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) in its grassroots programs to help support future athletes and produce more Olympians.











YUMMIE DINGDING

