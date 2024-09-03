Ricardo upbeat over Gilas chances

Gilas Pilipinas Youth assistant coach Allen Ricardo has faith that the squad will make a deep run in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup.

Ricardo, who is currently in the country to call the shots for Letran College in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), said Gilas Youth needs to stay consistent on defense as they brace for tougher opponents down the road.

He is also in constant communication with the players to make sure he will still be able to help despite not being in Jordan.

The Philippines recently demolished Indonesia, 75-48, in its first match of the competition last Monday at the Arena Complex in Amman.

“I saw the game last night and I am able to send in my input to the coaching staff. As long as they keep on with their disruptive defense, there is still a chance to make it to the top four and qualify for the FIBA U19 World Cup,” Ricardo said.

“They have to step up in the absence of Andy (Gemao), especially those who stepped up in the last game.”

Gemao was ruled out due to an injury he sustained during a tune up match against Iran.

With this, Cabs Cabonilas took over with 19 points against Indonesia while Nicholash Drei Lorenzo added 12 points for Gilas Youth.

Gilas Youth is facing the Jordanians at press time and will end its Group C campaign against New Zealand on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. (Manila time).

The Philippines needs to get to at least the semifinal to book a ticket to the U19 World Cup next year in Switzerland.

The last time Gilas Youth made it to the U19 World Cup was in 2019 in Greece led by national team regulars Kai Sotto and AJ Edu where they finished at 14th place with a 1-6 win-loss record.