Renewable energy firm concerned over landfill closure

Plambeck Emirates Global Renewable Energy LLC -- a joint venture between German-based Plambeck and the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi -- has expressed deep concern over the planned closure of the Kalangitan Engineered Sanitary Landfill in Tarlac, operated by Metro Clark Waste Management (MCWM).

In a statement, the renewable energy firm stressed that the unfortunate development jeopardizes a $220 million waste-to-energy (WTE) plant that Plambeck Emirates and MCWM were set to develop.

The proposed WTE plant, designed to be the most advanced of its kind in the Philippines, promised significant benefits including direct foreign investment, job creation, and waste reduction.

Plambeck Emirates CEO Norbert Plambeck said the project has the potential to provide a modern solution to waste management challenges while aligning with global sustainability standards.

In 2019, Plambeck Emirates and MCWM submitted an unsolicited proposal to the Bases Conversion and Development Corporation (BCDA) for the development of the WTE plant. The project was fully funded by Plambeck Emirates at no cost or risk to the Philippine government.

While the project initially received strong support from BCDA, recent developments have raised concerns about the future of the WTE plant. Plambeck expressed dismay over BCDA's sudden change in stance, fearing that it could erode investor confidence in the Philippines.

The proposed closure of the landfill and the potential termination of MCWM's lease, which was signed under the "Foreign Investors Lease Act," could have broader implications for foreign investment in the country.

In line with this, Plambeck urged BCDA and all relevant stakeholders to reconsider their position and recognize the significant benefits that the WTE project would bring to the Philippines.