Region X Justice Zones vs child exploitation

The Supreme Court designated as the Tri-City Special Justice Zone the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, and Ozamiz to combat online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC).

They were classified as the top areas in Region X with the highest incidence of OSAEC cases from 2020 to 2023.

These cities have recorded the most convictions for trafficking in persons, OSAEC and related offenses since 2003.

The Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) officially launched the Tri-City Special Justice Zone against OSAEC on 3 September 2024, at the Cove Garden Resort in Cagayan de Oro City.

The was led by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos Jr., with participation from SC Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh, who chairs the JSCC Technical Working Group on Processes and Capacity Building.

Simultaneous launch events will also take place at The Balcony in Iligan City and The Pavilion Events Place in Ozamiz City.

Cagayan de Oro, Iligan and Ozamiz will join the ranks of other cities such as Quezon City, Cebu City and Davao City, as part of the Justice Zone initia to enhance coordination and communication among local justice sector stakeholders, leading to more efficient justice delivery.