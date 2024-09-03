Pinoy batters blast HK

The Philippine men’s U18 baseball team picked up a 4-2 win over Hong Kong to stay unbeaten in the BFA XIII U18 Asian Baseball Championship at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Chinese Taipei last Tuesday.

Following up their 10-0 demolition over Sri Lanka last Sunday, the Nationals stayed unscathed after a crucial sixth inning in the second match.

Tied at 2-2 in the sixth inning, Rinaldo Kyle and Brandon Sanchez scored the necessary runs to take charge.

The home team tried to get back into the game in the seventh inning but the Taiwanese got three outs, effectively giving the game to the Philippines.

The Filipinos now advance to the semifinal as they tied 2018 bronze medalist Japan in Group B with identical 2-0 win-loss records.

Both squads will duke it out on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. (Manila time) to determine which team takes the top seed in Group B.

The outcome of this match will decide the Philippines’ rival in the next round on Friday.