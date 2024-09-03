The Philippines shines globally as various agencies receive accolades from the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) during the WTA Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony on Tuesday, 3 September 2024, at City of Dreams Manila. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco was honored with the Transformational Leader Award in Tourism Governance, Intramuros was named Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction, the Philippines was named Asia's Leading Beach, Dive, and Island Destination, 'Love The Philippines' was named Asia's Leading Marketing Campaign, and Cebu was named Asia's Leading Wedding Destination. KING RODRIGUEZ











