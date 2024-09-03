P390-M relief efforts on

As the death toll from tropical storm “Enteng” continued to rise, the government allocated P390 million on Tuesday to aid affected residents of Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, who facilitated the release of the funds on orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said the sum would be divided among 39 congressional districts affected by the storm, with each receiving P10 million.

The fund will come from the AKAP or Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

On top of the financial assistance, Romualdez’s office in partnership with the Tingog Partylist group distributed 35,000 food packs containing rice, canned goods and noodles beginning Tuesday at evacuation centers in Metro Manila and Rizal.

“The flooding in the National Capital Region and Calabarzon, especially soon after typhoon ‘Carina,’ is a heavy burden,” the House chief said.

He added, “I understand how overwhelming it must be to face these challenges back-to-back, and I want you to know that you are not alone — we stand with you during this difficult time.”

The government aims to provide P10,000 to each affected family as immediate relief and help them to rebuild their homes.

Enteng, the fifth weather disturbance to hit the country this year, continued to bring heavy rains, suspending government work and classes in Metro Manila for the second straight day yesterday.

13 reported dead

The number of reported fatalities was 13, including an eight-month-old baby in the Bicol region.

One of the hardest hit places was Antipolo City where seven died at the height of the storm on Monday. Four died due to landslides while three drowned.

On Monday, a section of a hill in Sitio Hinapao, Daang Hari collapsed, burying three victims inside their house. One of the fatalities was a nine-month pregnant woman.

A total of 107 families, or 369 individuals, were evacuated to the Jesus Cabarus Elementary School in Barangay Jose.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian visited the evacuation center on Tuesday and distributed family food packs and gave P10,000 to each evacuee under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

The DSWD chief was accompanied by Rizal Governor Nina Ynares, Agimat Partylist Representative Bryan Revilla and Antipolo City Mayor Jun Ynares. Also present were Undersecretary for Disaster Response and Management Diana Rose Cajipe, Calabarzon Regional Director Barry Chua, and Assistant Regional Director Mylah Gatchalian.

Caloocan, Valenzuela evacuations

The local governments of Caloocan and Valenzuela initiated city-wide evacuations due to continuous rain brought by tropical storm “Enteng” and the southwest monsoon.

Residents of Barangay Marulas, located along the Tullahan River, evacuated to Valenzuela National High School. The river’s water level rose significantly yesterday.

As of 5 p.m., Ruth Gratuito from the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children reported that there were 35 families, totaling 154 individuals, sheltering at Valenzuela National High School. She said warm food packs were distributed to the evacuees.

Barangay Captain Cocoy Espino said they were awaiting additional modular tents. “We have enough space for everyone, but we are still short of tents.”

He assured that senior citizens and persons with disabilities were receiving proper care at the shelters.

147K people affected

The National Diasaster and Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said “Enteng” affected 37,867 families or 147,024 persons, of which 8,866 families or 38,058 persons had sheltered in 218 evacuation centers.

The Bicol Region was the hardest hit with 22,220 affected families, or more than 85,000 individuals. Metro Manila and Central Luzon followed, with affected families numbering 9,955 and 5,090, respectively.

Sixty-four road sections were affected, with 54 rendered impassable. Likewise, two bridges in the Bicol region were obstructed.

Damage to 17 houses was estimated at P100,000, while infrastructure damage amounted to P200,000.

Nearly 1,000 passengers were stranded, as well as 67 rolling cargoes, 15 vessels and four motorboats. Eight seaports remained non-operational.

Classes were suspended in 541 areas on Tuesday as well as work in 361 cities.

VP Sara: Help ‘Enteng’ victims

On Tuesday, Vice President Sara Duterte urged those intending to make donations to the Office of the Vice President (OVP) to give their support directly to the communities affected by tropical storm “Enteng.”

“We sincerely thank you for your generosity and desire to support the OVP. Your kindness is heartwarming and reflects your dedication to our shared goals,” Duterte said.

She encouraged donors to give directly to those impacted by the storm, emphasizing that any help to ease their suffering and aid in their recovery would be greatly valued.

Duterte also advised those considering making donations to prioritize their own needs and family well-being given the rising cost of food and other essentials.

“We understand the challenges you face, and we believe your resources are best used for your own benefit during this difficult time,” she said.

Airports continue to operate

Despite “Enteng’s” destructive impact, airports operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) remained open and functioning.

However, CAAP has enforced Memorandum Circular 013-2023 issued by CAAP Director General Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo for safety reasons. The directive prohibits flights under Storm Signal No. 1 for aircraft with a maximum certificated takeoff weight of 5,700 kg or less. Additionally, all travelers and crew must undergo security clearances and procedures in the passenger terminal buildings for both commercial and general aviation flights.