Otom reaches medal round

PARIS, France — Para swimmer Angel Mae Otom qualified to the final of the women’s 50-meter backstroke event of the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday at the La Defense Arena in the French capital.

In her first Paralympic appearance, the quadruple gold medalist in the Asean Para Games made her presence felt on the world stage, clocking 44.03 seconds in the first of two heats to secure a spot in the medal race early that will be held at 12:34 a.m. (Manila time).

“This is a very good experience. I’m so proud. Although I was nervous as an athlete, overall, I’m still happy with how I performed,” Otom said.

World record-holder Lu Dong topped the qualifying heats in 39.48 seconds followed by fellow Chinese He Shenggao (41.31) and Liu Yu (42.59).

“She will definitely go all out in the finals. It’s six hours from now so she will rest first so we can prepare her mentally for her next race,” national para swimming assistant coach Bryan Ong said.

He and Liu topped Otom’s heat while Sumeyye Boyaci of Turkey likewise advanced.

The armless Otom is considered a top medal prospect among the Filipino para athletes in these Games with the team backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.