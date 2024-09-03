Olympic heroes get new houses

The commitment has transformed into a tradition as the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) gifts Paris Olympics double gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo not one but two houses-and-lots while bronze medalist boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas will soon walk into their brand-new bungalows in Tagaytay City.

“It’s now a tradition, first Hidilyn Diaz deserved all the best for giving the country its first Olympic gold medal and now, it’s the turn of Caloy (Yulo), Nesthy and Aira to be feted with the same reward for their historic efforts,” POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said on Tuesday.

For Yulo, his two two-storey houses would sit on a 500-square meter lot appraised at around P15 million, according to POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan.

These new homes will also be highlighted with gazebos, Tolentino said.

For Petecio, it would be her second house in Tagaytay City after the first one she received for her silver from Tokyo 2020 — she’s neighbor to fellow silver medalist Carlos Paalam and bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial in a compound aptly called Olympic Village in the city also courtesy of Tolentino and the POC.

Petecio and Villegas’s bungalows will rise on separate 200-square meter lots and, just like Yulo’s, will be furnished with basic amenities.

“All the rewards and bonuses that go our medalists’ way are well-deserved, it’s not easy to medal in the Olympics, it takes years, it takes focus, discipline and determination,” Tolentino said.

“These athletes invested their lives into the sports they love and now, they’re reaping the fruits of their sacrifices.”

Tolentino withheld announcing the locations of the homes but would be turning over the keys to the medalist Olympians in a ceremony fit for champions.

“The POC doesn’t think twice about these rewards, an Olympic medal, regardless of color, is the most precious medal in sports,” said Tolentino as he thanked the POC executive board for showing full gratitude to the efforts of Yulo, Petecio and Villegas.