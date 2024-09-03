Obiena aims to connect with fans

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena’s dreams of setting up a pole vault competition in the Philippines will have to be put on hold due to his back injury.

Obiena said in a social media post that he and the organizing team had to move it due to unforeseen challenges apart from his injury and will be setting up a meet-and-greet opportunity to the fans instead.

The two-time Olympian, who placed fourth in the Paris Olympics, will be staying in the Philippines for three weeks as he recovers from a stress fracture on his lower back.

“I am truly sorry for this. I and the organizing team worked tirelessly to make this happen; unfortunately, we encountered a few unexpected hurdles, including my fractured vertebrae. The organizing team believes that we won’t be able to adequately deliver the competition to its full potential,” Obiena said.

“I respect their view and expertise as we all want a world class event; thus, we are forced to postpone and plan again.”

Obiena will instead hold a meet-and-greet event on 15 September at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay Activity Center for the fans.

“I am finally back home, and to show my appreciation to all of you, we will have a meet and greet event which will include the following: An exhibition showcasing my event, pole vault, A number of world-class athletes (so not just me) in a panel discussion, and plenty of fun activities, unique programs, and get together!!!” Obiena said.

“Expect further updates to be shared on my social media. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone soon. See you all there!!!”

Obiena posted a QR code and details how to register in his social media pages.