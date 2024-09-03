NU, La Salle eye crucial win

With significant playoff implications at stake, National University (NU) and De La Salle University face off in a key showdown today as the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge resumes at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Bulldogs and the Green Spikers enter their crucial 5 p.m. matchup with contrasting results.

NU is looking to maintain the momentum from its gritty five-set victory over Ateneo de Manila University, while La Salle seeks to bounce back after suffering its first defeat in five games at the hands of the surging Far Eastern University side.

An NU victory would tie the Bulldogs with idle University of Santo Tomas for third place, while a win for the Green Spikers would secure them an assured playoff spot and a share of the top spot with the Tamaraws.

“We need to polish our consistency and mental toughness before we face La Salle. As you can see, we’re still inconsistent in our services and attacks. We need to polish the performance of our setters,” NU assistant coach Jessie Lopez said.

In the men’s matchup, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta aims to recover from a shocking five-set loss to Emilio Aguinaldo College as the Altas (2-3) face off against the Blue Eagles (1-4) in a battle of struggling teams at 3 p.m.

Kobe Tabuga and Jefferson Marapoc are expected to lead the charge for the Altas, who are going all out to boost their playoff chances.

Despite being seventh in the eight-team field, Ateneo remains hopeful for a victory, relying on the efforts of Ken Batas and Jian Salarzon.

In the lone women’s encounter, unbeaten University of Santo Tomas looks to secure the first semifinal berth as it collides with Letran College at 12 p.m.

The Golden Tigresses set out to extend their winning streak to five, while the Lady Knights are determined to improve their 1-3 record in the seven-team field in the pre-season tournament organized by Sports Vision.