Newbie inDrive to grow fleet drivers base

Ride-hailing company inDrive is aiming to double its current fleet of over 8,000 drivers to 16,000 by the end of the year amid expanding operations.

At a press conference on Tuesday, inDrive Marketing Director for APAC Natalia Makarenko said the company, although a newcomer in the local transportation industry, has been working with stakeholders to grow drivers’ base.

“We understand that it’s not only business for us but it also provides opportunities for income for drivers who want to earn a decent income. We are not just doubling, but we are growing with the 90-percent growth rate,” Makarenko said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khalil, Regional Driver Acquisition & Activation Team at inDrive, said the target to onboard 16,000 drivers by year-end is within reach due to the company’s ongoing commitment to launching driver onboarding initiatives.

Three months since its relaunch in June, inDrive reported a 75 percent ride increase and active users and drivers have gone up by 86 percent and 96 percent, respectively.

To sustain the growth, inDrive will also expand to other key areas like Cebu, Davao and Pampanga, as well as diversify its partnership network to provide more driver and passenger benefits.

‘Ka-gulong, Kita Tayo’

Relatedly, inDrive launched the “Ka-gulong, Kita Tayo!” campaign, a joint effort with transport group Laban TNVS.

“We have always believed in the power of mobility to transform lives. Our strategic goal for 2030 is ambitious but clear: to positively impact the lives of over 1 billion people worldwide. We aim to achieve this by continuously driving change through innovative mobility solutions and community-driven initiatives that resonate with the needs of the people we serve,” Makarenko said.

Globally, inDrive has garnered over 240 million app downloads and ranked as the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. The company refused to disclose local data on app downloads.

The drive app leverages a unique 10 percent commission model, fostering competitive pricing that benefits both drivers and passengers.

Diverse urban services

inDrive offers a diverse range of urban services beyond ride-hailing, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery.

With a presence in 750 cities across 46 countries, inDrive is committed to challenging social injustice and aims to positively impact one billion lives by 2030.