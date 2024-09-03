Nearly 4 of 10 Pinoys obese — expert

About 40 percent of adult Filipinos are considered physically inactive, a health expert said Tuesday.

In a forum hosted by the Philippine College of Physicians, Dr. Mark Isaiah Co of Central Luzon Doctor’s Hospital said they saw many patients during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic seeking consultations due to weight gain.

The expert also noted that 36.6 percent of Filipinos aged 20 and above are either overweight or obese.

“Especially during the pandemic, when lockdowns happened, people were not able to go to the gym or exercise, and we stayed at home,” Co said. “We really did get a lot of patients saying, ‘Doc, I gained weight during the pandemic,’” he added.

In addition to poor physical activity during the lockdown, Co attributed the weight gain to the depression and anxiety felt by Filipinos during the pandemic.

“Obesity has many roots. It’s not just because you love to eat. Let’s try to remove the stigma that it’s always due to greediness,” he said.

Other causes of obesity include genetics, access to healthcare, and mental health issues, among others.

Food choices

Co said that one of the contributors to obesity among Filipinos is their food choices. Due to instant food being cheaper, many opt to eat unhealthily, he added.

“Another thing that affects our ability to choose healthy food options is the price,” Co said. “If we look at it, instant food is cheaper compared to healthier food. White rice is cheaper than brown rice, but brown rice is healthier.”

Raw fish and meat are also more expensive than canned goods, Co continued.

“The cost accumulates, and it’s easier to buy unhealthy food in our country. This has to change to help our efforts to combat obesity,” he stressed.