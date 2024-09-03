MNLF hailed for helping gov’t

ZAMBOANGA CITY — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed gratitude to the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) for helping the government in its anti-terrorism and anti-insurgency campaigns in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), leading to a more peaceful and stable region.

President Marcos said, “I extend my gratitude to the men and women of the MNLF, under the leadership of Chair Nur Misuari and Chair Muslimin Sema, for your steadfast commitment as natural allies of this Administration and as our brothers, [our partners], and sisters in peace.”

“Let me recognize your support in our anti-terrorism campaign, particularly in the provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, where insurgency was among its foremost concerns. We also acknowledge our international partners. We would not have progressed this far without your help and guidance.”

Marcos stated during the opening of the National Peace Consciousness Month and the commemoration of the 28th anniversary of the 1996 Final Peace Agreement (FPA) with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) at the Malacañang Palace on Monday.

A more peaceful Mindanao has resulted in increased investments, which generated more employment and helped lower poverty incidence in the BARMM, the President said.

The President vowed to implement all signed peace agreements with various rebel groups throughout the country.

During his visit to Sulu last July, President Marcos praised government forces for successfully minimizing the threat posed by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and other enemies of the state in the province.

The president also congratulated the soldiers at the headquarters of the Army’s 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division (11th ID) in Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Jolo, Sulu.

He acknowledged their hard work and sacrifices, saying, “You have worked hard to achieve this success… and have made many sacrifices so that we can now say that the capabilities of the ASG have been severely reduced.”