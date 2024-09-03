Metrobank rings in the season with Happy Holideals promo

The “ber” months are still a month away, but Metrobank is bringing the joy of the holiday season earlier for aspiring car and homeowners with the launch of its Happy Holideals promo, along with holiday financial tips for Filipinos.

This year, Metrobank is ringing in the holiday season in August as it spreads joy by gifting clients with competitive loan rates, waived fees, and more when they apply for a car or home loan until 31 October 2024.

The launch of the Happy Holideals promo held at One Ayala last 9 August 2024, was bannered by performances of the King of Philippine Christmas Carols and renowned singer Jose Mari Chan and the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra as they serenaded the audience with iconic and timeless musical pieces that filled the air with the holiday spirit.

Early holiday treat

The Bank’s early holiday treat is in line with its goal to help Filipinos realize their dreams. And what better way to do this than to present great deals and useful financial tips that would help them achieve their big life milestones — such as owning a car or building a new home.

Metrobank chief marketing officer Digs Dimagiba emphasized the importance of being financially aware and educated early on, so Filipinos can better budget their money.

Dimagiba encouraged people to start a new tradition of planning before the holiday rush and making financial resolutions as early as August when they can still act, instead of starting it post-holiday season in January.

“Instead of doing it in January, we invite everyone to start a new tradition of making our financial resolutions early in August, so that we can truly have a meaningful holiday season ahead. By making our holiday plans and budget before the biggest season for saving and spending, we can put them into action for a smoother holiday season that sets us up for a more stable financial start to the new year,” Dimagiba said during the event as he introduced the financial tips for Filipinos.

An early GIFT

He shared an early holiday GIFT from Earnest Learning, Metrobank’s personal finance education program that aims to provide financial resolutions to help Filipinos manage money better. GIFT stands for G — Get ahead with your holiday goals; I — Invest your bonus wisely; F — Follow a budget plan; T — Take advantage of opportunities to save.

To make the holidays more meaningful for Filipinos, Metrobank Consumer Lending Group head Peaches D. Cuenco shared Metrobank’s biggest holiday offer this year for aspiring car and home loan owners: “Filipinos love the holidays that is why in the Philippines it starts as soon as the — “ber” months come. This time, Metrobank is starting the holiday season even earlier to help our clients manage their funds better for the big move of buying a car or building the dream home they have been planning for. Through our offers under the Metrobank Happy Holideals promo, we look forward to enabling them as we gift them with competitively low rates, waived fees, and a lot more to achieve their big goals this year.”

The gift of G.R.O.W.I.N.G

“With our Happy Holideals offer, we’re giving Filipinos the gift of G.R.O.W.ing their family’s lifestyle because we are here to help our clients as their families’ needs grow, and their dreams evolve,” she said, explaining that G.R.O.W. means G — Get the best holiday deals to make your home and car loan more budget-friendly; R — Receive additional perks when you avail of the Metrobank credit card which you’re pre-qualified for; O — Opt for a convenient way to complete your loan application; and W — Work with the bank you trust that ensures you that your money and your dreams are in good hands.”