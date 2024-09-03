Maroons remain upbeat sans Favour

University of the Philippines (UP) will still go all-out to sustain its momentum in Season 87 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s basketball tournament even with a gaping hole at the middle.

Favour Onoh, the reigning Rookie of the Year, will not be seeing action for the entirety of the coming season after suffering knee injuries.

The Fighting Maroons said they are hoping for Onoh to be available after the opening day this weekend but decided to rule her out so that her career would not be at risk.

“She really can’t make it. It’ more of a decision agreed upon by us the coaching staff, team management, doctors, and Favour herself. We believe this is the right thing to do,” said head coach Paul Ramos, who steered UP to its first playoff berth since 2008.

“We don’t want to force her to be part of the lineup if she’s not at her full strength. We would just be wasting one of her playing years. We didn’t want to risk anyone.”

Onoh posted per game averages of 11.0 points, 14.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 assists in Season 86 to lead the newcomers.

She joined forces with Louna Ozar, Kaye Pesquera, and Christie Bariquit in powering the Fighting Maroons to a 6-0 start, including a scintillating triumph over National University, then the seven-time defending champion.

Now, the 6-foot-4, 18-year-old will sit out her supposed sophomore season, just as UP welcomes another Gilas Pilipinas player in Camille Nolasco and Filipino-Australian Alex Mendoza.

Most definitely, however, Onoh will still be present as the Fighting Maroons try to build on their breakthrough.

“That’s a given. She’ll still be with us during games and practices,” Ramos said.

At the same time, her teammates have additional fuel to the fire, dedicating the season to their injured foreign student-athlete.

“As always, we choose to look at the positive things coming out of this. All I can say is that the players are more inspired to win now.”

In Onoh’s absence, a bigger burden will be placed on the shoulders of Achrissa Maw and Shanina Tapawan to hold the fort.