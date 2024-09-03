Marcos wants peaceful BARMM elections

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC) lauded President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. after he called on the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and other stakeholders in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to ensure peaceful, orderly and credible conduct of the first Bangsamoro elections next year.

The forthcoming election, President Marcos said, is an important reminder “not only of the democracy that empowers us to mold our destinies but also of the visionaries who paved the way for the freedom that we [all] relish today.”

“The election of the members of parliament that will occur next year, is as important a landmark as the signing of all of the peace agreements,” Marcos said.

“This will be the day when we can say that we have recognized the autonomy of BARMM and BARMM has also found — has also recognized its membership into the fold of society within the national government. And that is an important conclusion to any peace effort,” he emphasized.

Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, in his capacity as BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC) head, said yesterday President Marcos stated these during the opening of the National Peace Consciousness Month and the commemoration of the 28th anniversary of the 1996 Final Peace Agreement with the MNLF at the Malacañang Palace on Monday.

The event carries the theme: “Peace Month @ 20: Bagong Pilipinas — Transforming Minds, Transforming Lives,” Monday’s event aims to honor 20 years of peace activism and the 28th Anniversary of the 1996 FPA with the MNLF.

“This will now, not only formalize, not only institutionalize but operationalize BARMM’s part in the national government and that is a very, very important landmark; a very, very important part of our peace agreement,” Tan reiterated the president’s statement.

Important conclusion

Additionally, the president said “This — that will be the day when we can say that we have recognized the autonomy of BARMM and BARMM has also found — has also recognized its membership into the fold of society within the national government and that is an important conclusion to any peace effort.”

Gov. Tan, the BGC’s candidate for chief minister in the Bangsamoro Parliament elections in 2025, said Marcos also assured “that you can depend on this Administration to implement all signed peace agreements for the security, [the] inclusive progress, and stability not only in Mindanao but throughout [our] country.”

Marcos said the government is also implementing the Transformation Program to uplift the socio-economic conditions of MNLF combatants, their families, and communities.

He also urged various sectors to continue working closely with all stakeholders in the region towards accountable, transparent and people-centered governance in the Bangsamoro.

The President also encouraged those involved to engage in an open and constructive dialogue with government instrumentalities to discuss the experiences and challenges of the people in Mindanao to come up with responsive policies.