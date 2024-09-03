Manila contractual workers get boost

The local government of Manila has announced the approval of a P2,000 pay increase for all job order and contractual status workers in the city.

Mayor Honey Lacuna made the announcement during a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday, despite Malacañang’s suspension of government work due to typhoon “Enteng.”

“These workers have heavy responsibilities, and we know that their current salaries are not enough. That’s why we increased their wages. We thank our city council, led by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, for promptly approving the two ordinances,” Lacuna said.

The ordinances authorizing the increase in the compensation rate for contractual and job order workers were primarily authored by Councilors Philip Lacuna, Pamela “Fa” Fugoso and Ernesto Isip Jr.

“As the cost of goods and services have risen over time, an increase in the compensation of Contract of Service (CoS) personnel and job order (JO) workers is necessary to help mitigate the impact of inflation and to enable them to meet their daily basic needs,” the Councilors stated in their explanatory note.

The increase covers street educators, nursing aides, trainers of the Manila Department of Social Welfare, as well as barangay nutrition scholars and barangay health workers under the Manila health department.

Meanwhile, the implementation of the first tranche of the Modified Salary Schedule for local government personnel is pursuant to Executive Order 64, s. 2024 issued on 2 August 2024 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.