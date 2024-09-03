Malvar video showcases NCR charm

In a bid to rekindle the vibrancy of Metro Manila’s cities to local and foreign tourists, the Department of Tourism, in partnership with Robinsons Hotels and Resorts and DAILY TRIBUNE, unveiled the video “Into the Heart of the City” depicting the metropolis’ unique charm and beauty.

“Into the Heart of the City,” a seven-minute audio-visual presentation about the region carefully crafted by award-winning documentary filmmaker, writer, and photographer Gabriel “Gabby” Malvar, shows a fresh, immersive view of the National Capital Region which is comprised of 16 cities and one municipality.

According to DoT-NCR regional director, Assistant Secretary Sharlene Zabala Batin, Malvar’s video is also aimed at removing Metro Manila’s connotation as just a jump-off point to tourist destinations, but as a tourist spot itself.

“For one, it reveals the soul of our city — from the bustling streets and diverse communities to the breathtaking skylines and cultural heritage that define us. At the DoT-NCR, we are committed to showcasing Metro Manila as a dynamic destination where tradition meets innovation, and this video is a testament to that,” Batin said during the launch at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria in Ortigas Center, Pasig City, which coincides with World Tourism Month this September.

Batin said the DoT-NCR, with the guidance of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, hopes the visual narrative will not only attract more visitors but instill a deeper appreciation among residents for the uniqueness of the metro’s cities.

“Metro Manila is where our journey begins, where our stories unfold and memories are made. This video is not just a visual reminder or narrative, it is a testament to the belief that it all starts here. In every street, in every smile, in every heartbeat of Metro Manila, you will find the essence of our nation — an essence that will give you reasons to Love the Philippines,” Batin emphasized.

An essay by Malvar

For his part, filmmaker Malvar said the video, which is a salvo of many videos, was based on an essay presenting Metro Manila in all its raw, vibrant beauty.

“Through a combination of time-lapse sequences, tracking shots, and both wide and macro perspectives, the video captures the pulse of the city — a dynamic montage of people, heritage sites, local cuisine, and everyday life, set against the backdrop of urban sounds that evoke the city’s heartbeat,” he said.

Known for his innovative storytelling, Malvar’s work encourages a deeper understanding of the Philippines, blending entertainment with conservation.

His award-winning films have been featured in festivals worldwide, with notable works such as Islands Insider (2012), On the Brink (2016), and Know Your North (2016-present).

Malvar’s unique perspective has also been showcased in various prestigious publications, and his contributions to conservation and sustainable tourism are well-recognized within the industry.

The DoT-NCR’s last promotional video, produced in 2019, highlighted Metro Manila’s urban experiences, shopping, food, and cultural gems across its 17 local government units.

Batin said “Into the Heart of the City is in line with the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028, specifically Strategic Goal 6 which focuses on maximizing domestic and international tourism.

Research showed that 63 percent of leisure and business travelers rely on travel videos when exploring destination activities, as these videos effectively capture the essence of a location, its landscapes, culture, cuisine, and more, offering a compelling visual narrative that drives tourist interest.

As of 2021, video content accounted for 80 percent of all consumer internet traffic, underscoring its impact.

Dr. James McQuivey of Forrester Research said a minute of video equates to 1.8 million words in terms of influence.

In tourism, videos do more than showcase destinations as they convey the emotions and experiences of travel, breaking down barriers that might otherwise deter potential visitors.

Valuing tourism players

Also during the unveiling of the video, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts senior vice president and business unit general manager Barun Jolly announced that its chain of hotels is giving away 20 up to 25-percent room stay accommodations to give importance to tourist stakeholders during the celebration of World Tourism Month.

Included in the promo are tourist transport operators; Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions organizers; health and wellness service providers; tourism front liners; tourism-related enterprises; adventure/sports and ecotourism facilities, among others.