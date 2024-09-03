Malasakit Team aids thousands of seniors in Biñan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go provided support to non-pensioner senior citizens in Biñan City, Laguna on Monday, 2 September 2024, through his Malasakit Team.

“Our senior citizens are vital to our nation’s progress, yet they frequently encounter hurdles and challenges that we, as public servants, must address. Through initiatives like this, we aim to bridge the gap and provide the support they rightfully deserve,” Senator Go said in a message.

A total of 2,000 beneficiaries received grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts, masks, basketballs, and volleyballs. Some recipients also received shoes, bicycles, and mobile phones. Qualified beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the local government.

Go recognized the significant contributions of the elderly to their families.

“Salamat mga lolo at lola. Sana po ‘yung karamihan sa inyo nasa mabuti po ang kalagayan. Alam ko na mahirap po ang inyong sitwasyon. Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan nyo po ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat,” Go said.

Go's pro-senior initiatives

Go also committed to continuing support for senior citizens. He co-authored Republic Act No. 11916, which doubled the social pension of qualified marginalized senior citizens from P500 to P1,000.

The Senator also co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11982, or the Amendments to the Centenarian Act, signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. The law now includes cash gifts for Filipinos aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, amounting to P10,000 each, in addition to the existing P100,000 cash gift for centenarians.

The law also acknowledges the longevity of Filipinos living healthy and active lifestyles, expanding benefits to those reaching significant milestones before becoming centenarians.

Furthermore, as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted several health initiatives aimed at assisting senior citizens. These include the Malasakit Centers program. A brainchild of Senator Go, Malasakit Centers aim to streamline and expedite the delivery of medical assistance to indigent patients by consolidating the services of various government agencies under one roof.

There are two Malasakit Centers in Laguna, located at Laguna Provincial Hospital in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo City General Hospital.

"Through these initiatives, we aim to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for our senior citizens," Go stated. "Our commitment to their well-being is unwavering, and we will continue to push for measures that uplift their quality of life."

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit na ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo, uunahin ko palagi ang kapakanan at buhay ng aking kapwa Pilipino. Minsan lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang kabutihan at tulong ang puwede nating ibigay sa kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon!” Go said.