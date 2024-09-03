MAKATI GOV'T ACQUIRES FUJIFILM'S CUTTING-EDGE X-RAY TECHNOLOGY

The Makati government acquired Fujifilm's most cutting-edge technology, the FDR Xair System, which is a portable X-ray diagnostic imaging equipment capable of diagnosing tuberculosis (TB). A handover ceremony was held at Makati City Hall on Tuesday, 3 September 2024. Makati Mayor Binay and her officials received and formally accepted the device from Fujifilm Philippines President Masahiro Uehara, Fujifilm Health Care Asia Pacific Business Planning Manager Yuta Igarashi, and Japanese Embassy First Secretary and Health Attache Dr. Aoki Fumiko. Following the ceremonial presentation, Fujifilm showed how to utilize the device properly. Also joining them during the ceremony was TB People Philippines President Ma. Eloisa Zeapada-Teng.











