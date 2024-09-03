‘Maarte ka ba?’ 

Lahat ng klase ng arte meron dito. Maarte na mahalaga at may saysay, hindi lang para sa sarili kundi pati na rin sa lipunan (All kinds of stylish expressions can be found here. It is panache that has value and meaning, not just for oneself but also for society as a whole).
One of the major annual shopping events in the country was back with a wide variety of irresistible luxury offerings. For a few days, the Peninsula Manila was once again beautifully transformed into a shopping mecca.
This successful edition of MaArte Fair took pride in having a total of 153 brands, labels and lines altogether, from fashion to home and holiday gift items. From the most celebrated to the new kid on the block, name it and MaArte had it because it had something for everyone.
From the coveted artisanal to limited editions and one-offs -- the directive toward the art of shopping is more purposefully meaningful. This shop for a cause, which is now a major platform, is all in support of the National Museum, its programs, cultural projects and community. The mission vision goes beyond museum works and extends assistance to similar organizations.
At the very core of this notable collective volunteer work is really having the purpose to preserve, putting more heart into everything. More importantly, it is creating that woke awareness and seriousness for heritage conservation through various programs directed for future generations.
New.Now.Next was a spectator throughout the prestigious and noteworthy four-day affair. The main lobby and The Conservatory at the Peninsula Manila were festively full to the brim. The endless hallways of the fifth and ninth floors became runways for trendsetters and landscape to the young chic and stylish.
Kung tatanungin mo kung maarte ako, ang sagot ko ay oo, at naaayon sa maayos na kilos ko (So if you ask me if I am artsy, then yes, I am, and it shows in my actions).