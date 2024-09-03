KoJC lawyer slams PNP over illegal searches

Lawyer Israelito Torreon has called on Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Marbil to grant immediate access to a compound basement to verify the veracity of a photograph purportedly showing an excavated tunnel.

In a Facebook post, Torreon raised legal concerns regarding the actions of the police, referencing Rule 113, Section 11 of the Rules of Court. The rule mandates that a search warrant is required for any intrusive search, barring a valid arrest.

Torreon contended that no search or arrest warrant had been issued in the past 11 days, rendering any search conducted and evidence obtained during the period unlawful and inadmissible.

Torreon also criticized the use of an arrest warrant to justify extensive searches and tunnel excavations.

He argued that such actions not only violated legal protocols but exposed the officers involved to potential criminal, civil and administrative liabilities.

Police Regional Office 11 (PRO-11) has not responded to the lawyer’s allegations.

Torreon concluded his Facebook post with a stern warning to those involved, highlighting the potential financial and legal repercussions they could face as a result of their actions.

Torreon chides Torre

Also on Tuesday, Torreon refuted claims by PRO-11 Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III that the search was conducted according to the terms set by the KoJC.

Torreon contested Torre’s statement from 24 August, the first day of the attempt to serve the arrest warrant on Quiboloy, when Torre allegedly said, “We will conduct the search whether you like it or not on our terms.”

Torreon said, “When they came here, they were not stopped. How can he claim it was on our terms when I was even barred from entering the hangar on the first day at around 10 a.m.?”

In a prior press briefing, Torre said PRO-11 had adhered to the KoJC’s terms during the service of the arrest warrant, adding that they discovered a section with multiple rooms, including Quiboloy’s.

Torre said that, at the KoJC’s request, 60 policewomen were brought in to inspect the rooms that were surrounded by female quarters, but only 10 policewomen were allowed entry.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the result and suggested that, if necessary, a follow-up search might be conducted under different terms.

Torreon countered that from the beginning, the police had operated on their own terms, not the KoJC’s.

“It’s untrue that they were conducting the search on our terms. That’s a blatant lie,” he said.

As the 11th day of the search for Quiboloy continued, Torreon noted that the pastor was not at the compound and suggested that the police activities may no longer align with the warrant’s purpose.

Despite this, Torre reiterated their commitment to arrest Quiboloy. “We are almost there,” he said.