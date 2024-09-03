Kim Soohyun, Cho Boah to lead new crime-drama series ‘Knock-Off’ in 2025

After rising to international superstardom with his leading roles in My Love from the Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Queen of Tears, Kim Soohyun will star alongside Cho Boah in Knock-Off -- a showstopping series slated to stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2025.

Dramatic, dangerous and crime-ridden, Knock-Off dives into the murky world of counterfeit goods, following a man whose life is ruined in the wake of the ‘97 Asian financial crisis. Desperate to rebuild what he once had, Sungjun finds himself drawn into the knock-off goods trade, quickly climbing to the top of the counterfeit market.

Starring Kim Soohyun (Queen of Tears, Moon Embracing the Sun) and Cho Boah (Tale of the Nine Tailed, Military Prosecutor Doberman), Knock-Off is written by Han Junghoon (Song of the Bandits, 38 Task Force) and directed by Park Hyeonseok (Song of the Bandits, Stranger 2).

Knock-Off is the latest Korean series to be announced as part of the ever-expanding selection of unmissable APAC storytelling on Disney+. In 2024 alone, over 10 high-quality Korean titles have been released, building on the positive momentum of the streamer’s APAC content slate from 2023, which featured hits including Moving, Big Bet, and The Worst of Evil. A Shop for Killers currently stands as 2024’s most-viewed local original series on Disney+ in APAC (based on views). Later this year, fans of unmissable storytelling will be able to enjoy several highly anticipated Korean originals, including The Tyrant, Unmasked, Seoul Busters, Gangnam B-Side and Light Shop. Additionally, 2025 will bring premium, talent-driven scripted dramas, such as Tempest, Low Life and Nine Puzzles.

Stream Knock-Off in 2025, exclusively on Disney+.