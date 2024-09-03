Japanese to referee Jerusalem title bout

Japanese Yuji Fukuji has been assigned by the World Boxing Council (WBC) as the referee when Filipino champion Melvin Jerusalem makes the mandatory defense of the minimumweight title against Luis Castillo of Mexico on 22 September at the Mandaluyong City College Gym.

Also appointed are the three judges: Korean Shin Kyoung-ha, American Stephen Blea and Filipino Arnulfo Najera.

Tsuyoshi Yasukochi, also from Japan, will serve as fight supervisor.

The scheduled 12-rounder, being staged by Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow, will be the weekly television show’s maiden world title presentation.

“Boxing fans will be in for a treat as the event is free to the public and an opportunity for them to watch world-caliber boxing,” said Pacquiao, who mesmerized Blow-By-Blow fans during the 1990s.

“I’ve got Petron, a heavyweight in my corner, and Mandaluyong Mayor Ben Abalos also lending a helping hand,” the eight-division future Hall of Famer said.

Ex-world champion Jerwin Ancajas will make his much-awaited return in the undercard of the slugfest being assisted by RMB Prime Inbox Inc.

Jerusalem had captured the WBC 105-lb strap by edging Yudai Shigeoka of Japan last March in Nagoya.

Castillo, who represents the boxing-rich locale of Los Mochis, is unbeaten with a 22-0-1 record with 13 knockouts.

Jerusalem sports a 22-3 mark with 12 knockouts.

Jerusalem is one of the country’s two reigning world champions. The other is fellow 105-pounder Pedro Taduran, who holds the International Boxing Federation belt.