hunter becomes the hunted: Big target on Red Lions’ backs as NCAA Season 100 gets underway

Reigning champion San Beda University will be marching with a huge target on its back when it competes in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament starting this Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Seven out of 10 squads tagged the Red Lions as the team to beat not only because of their rock-solid roster but also due to the experience they gained from last year’s finals showdown against Mapua University.

The Red Lions will open their campaign against host Lyceum of the Philippines University at 2 p.m. and head coach Yuri Escueta vowed to go all out for a red-hot start in the oldest collegiate league in the country.

“Even before I came here, San Beda always had a target on its back so it’s nothing new to us. But again, we did a championship last year, we know how teams will always go hard against us and it’s a privilege for us that teams respect us every time we play,” Escueta said.

“Just like last year, we’re preparing every game regardless of who we face and we know in the NCAA, anyone can beat you so we can’t take anything for granted just like what happened last year.”

To prepare for their title defense, the Red Lions held a three-week training camp in California last August, where they faced a selection of players from the US NCAA Division 1 and Division 2 led by National Basketball Association Summer League coach Ariel Vanguardia of the Atlanta Hawks.

“We were beaten by double digits whenever we faced them. The value of training abroad is learning from a different coach and being together the whole time,” Escueta said.

“Apart from skills, their bond also developed there.”

With Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jacob Cortez crossing over to De La Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, team captain Yukien Andrada, Jomel Puno, Nygel Gonzales, and Season 99 Finals MVP James Payosing will lead the Lions attack.

The fourth-year Andrada told DAILY TRIBUNE he is confident the squad will be able to be competitive for this season.

“I think it’s going to be hard for us this season. I know most of the teams got better and teams are competitive,” Andrada said.

“It adds more pressure on us but for me and the team, we’re confident on making it to the Final Four and hopefully, making it to the finals.”

But it will not be a walk in the park for the Red Lions.

Bitter rival Letran College, for one, tapped the services of two-time NCAA juniors basketball mentor Allen Ricardo to guide the core of Kobe Monje, Paolo Javillonar, and Kevin Santos as well as the addition of rookies CJ Delfino and Jimboy Estrada back to the throne.

Emilio Aguinaldo College, on the other hand, will finally be able to field former University of the East guard Harvey Pagsanjan, who will conspire with former Arellano University stalwart Axel Doromal under head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Mapua, on the other hand, added former University of the Philippines player Chris Hubilla to help reigning MVP Clint Escamis in carrying the offensive load.

But the biggest threat will be College of Saint Benilde.

With new recruits Tony Ynot, Justin Sanchez, Gab Cometa, and Allen Liwag getting international experience by competing in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship last January and the 43rd William Jones Cup in Taiwan last July, the Blazers are expected to give the Lions a run for their money.

But Saint Benilde assistant coach Paolo Layug opted to temper expectations, saying that they still have no match to San Beda’s rich championship experience.

“For me, we want to play San Beda also. They’re the standard bearer right now and we want to go against the best of the best,” said Layug, who came to the press conference in behalf of mentor Charles Tiu.

Before the hostilities begin, an opening ceremony will take place on 12 p.m. with the league’s slogan: “NCAA Siglo Uno: Inspiring Legacies Opening Ceremony.”

NCAA management committee chairman Hercules Callanta said he can’t wait to showcase what the league has in store as it celebrates its 100th season with Lyceum of the Philippines University handling the hosting duties this year.

“We are thrilled to showcase to everyone what is in store for them in this historic centennial year of the NCAA. It is also important for schools to support the NCAA, as the league promotes the development and nurturing of character and lifelong skills that can be used by the youth even when they have become professionals,” Callanta said.

Performances from Justin de Dios of SB19 and G22 will serenade the crowd in the opening ceremonies.