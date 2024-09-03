House leader seeks 'in-depth' probe into DepEd's laptop procurement

House Assistant Majority Leader Angelo Bongalon is seeking an “in-depth” congressional probe into the alleged “possible irregularities” in the bidding for procurement of laptops and other e-learning equipment of the Department of Education (DepEd) during Vice President Sara Duterte's tenure as its secretary.

Bongalon, vice chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations that reviewed DepEd’s 2025 proposed budget on Monday, firmly believes that there was a “conspiracy” in the bidding process of the DepEd’s Computerization Program, which he claimed cost the government P1.6 billion in public resources.

"Probably there is an irregularity in the procurement... and someone interfered with it. That's my belief. That's all I'm questioning here, the possible irregularity, the graft and corruption that is so patent in this bidding. In other words, the bidding is rigged," said Bongalon in a mix of Filipino and English.

Bongalon bared to the panel that his office obtained information that the purchase of laptops and other equipment for public schools in 2022 and 2023 underwent two bids.

According to Bongalon, the initial round had a bid variance of approximately 24 percent, or P1.6 billion. The bidders, however, were disqualified.

During the rebidding, where disqualified bidders were able to participate again, he said the variance went down to only 1 percent, which resulted in the government losing as much as P1.6 billion.

“Sayang ‘yun eh. 24 percent sana ang na-save ng ating gobyerno. Ito po ay nagkakahalaga ng P1.6 billion,” he lamented.

"I would just like to say that there is a conspiracy that happened. Imagine, the bidding has been done, and it's all favorable to the government, and then here comes the rebidding; the variance went 1 percent. Isn't that a big issue for the DepEd family?" the Ako Bicol lawmaker continued.

DepEd Undersecretary Gerard Chan, who replaced former DepEd undersecretaries Gloria Mercado and Michael Poa, who were absorbed by Duterte as her spokesperson, explained that the prices may have changed during the rebidding process.

“There are maybe other factors; if it's imported, there are foreign exchange implications, or sometimes customs duties and all that. Sometimes it’s logistics cost,” Chan said.

Chan was not part of the DepEd Bids and Awards Committee nor Head of the Procuring Entity, which was previously headed by Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringasa and Mercado, respectively. Both are no longer connected with the DepEd.

“I would like to manifest, Madam Chair, that this warrants an in-depth investigation, probably in a proper committee after this budget hearing," Bongalon said.

Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro subsequently moved to issue a subpoena duces tecum to DepEd or all the necessary bidding documents for the DepEd Computerization Program, which the panel approved.

Meanwhile, Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo, the panel senior vice chairperson, directed the committee secretary to draft a report following DepEd's compliance with the document submissions, which would then later be submitted to the Philippine Competition Commission for “possible inquiry into possible violation of the Philippine Competition Act, Section 14.”