HANNAH KONG IS ALL ABOUT THE FEMININE AND FLIRTY

Ask any girl what her favorite kind of dress is, and she will likely say “something feminine and flirty” that makes her both look and feel good. Fashion designer Hannah Kong understands this all too well, placing it at the heart of every dress she designs. Known for her exquisite bridal and Chinese-inspired gowns, she is bringing her signature style to ready-to-wear fashion via her first-ever pop-up store, which recently opened at the SM Aura Premier.
While it may be ready-to-wear, Hannah knows that her customers will expect nothing less than the meticulous craftsmanship and elegant designs that she known for. In this new collection, she presents a selection of dresses, tops, and skirts, that are classic in silhouette but are embellished with sequins, lace and appliques.
What sets them apart is the sophisticated eye with which Hannah creates. For her, it’s little details that matter the most. The results are investment pieces that can be worn for special occasion, a fancy evening out, and anytime you need to dress to impress. Her signature bibs, a favorite among her clients, are so versatile they glam up a pair of jeans, or add a fun and flirty touch to a pair or black slacks. With her pop-up store, Hannah is able to have her designs, which are also well priced, accessible to a broader audience.
The launch of the Hannah Kong pop-up store marks a significant milestone in her journey as a designer. It highlights her brand’s evolution from custom bridal gowns to a more accessible yet equally elegant ready-to-wear collection. The event attracted Manila’s stylish set, clients and media personalities — all eager to browse the shelves and start shopping. Spotted in the crowd were Hannah’s husband, Jason Qua, and her two kids, plus her dad, inspirational speaker Francis Kong, and her sister Rachel Kong.
Now the question to ask yourself is: what’s on your calendar that needs a pretty dress? Then again, there is no reason needed to treat yourself to a new frock, especially a fun and flirty one as only Hannah Kong can make it. And her pop-up store at SM Aura may have more than a few to fall in love with.