HANNAH KONG IS ALL ABOUT THE FEMININE AND FLIRTY

Ask any girl what her favorite kind of dress is, and she will likely say “something feminine and flirty” that makes her both look and feel good. Fashion designer Hannah Kong understands this all too well, placing it at the heart of every dress she designs. Known for her exquisite bridal and Chinese-inspired gowns, she is bringing her signature style to ready-to-wear fashion via her first-ever pop-up store, which recently opened at the SM Aura Premier.

While it may be ready-to-wear, Hannah knows that her customers will expect nothing less than the meticulous craftsmanship and elegant designs that she known for. In this new collection, she presents a selection of dresses, tops, and skirts, that are classic in silhouette but are embellished with sequins, lace and appliques.