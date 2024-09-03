Go urges vigilance amid flooding

As tropical storm “Enteng” continues to wreak havoc across the Philippines, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has called on the public to remain vigilant, particularly in areas heavily affected by flooding.

The senator expressed deep concern for the safety and well-being of those in the storm’s path, especially as severe flooding has been reported in Metro Manila, nearby provinces and parts of Visayas, including Camarines Sur.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go emphasized the importance of prioritizing health and safety during these times. He reminded the public to avoid wading through floodwaters to prevent diseases such as leptospirosis, which can be contracted through contaminated water.

In the wake of reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council confirming two fatalities and multiple injuries in Central Visayas, the senator also highlighted the need for a comprehensive and proactive approach to flood control.

Aside from health concerns, Go urged the government to be proactive and prioritize the development and implementation of a Flood Control Master Plan to mitigate the impact of such natural disasters in the future.

Earlier, Go urged the Department of Public Works and Highways to efficiently utilize its budget so as not to waste even a single peso of public funds and ensure effectiveness of the government’s flood control initiatives especially amid recent flooding incidents across the nation.