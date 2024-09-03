Go: Enhance NTF-ELCAC programs

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the critical need to enhance initiatives such as the Balik-Loob Program under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), as he deployed his Malasakit Team to support residents in Mapanas, Northern Samar on Thursday, 30 August.

"Ako naman po, bilang vice chairman ng Committee on National Defense, ang apela ko sa Executive Branch na kailangan po nating ma-strengthen ‘yung mga programa tulad ng Balik-Loob program ng gobyerno para maengganyo po ang mga rebelde na magbalik-loob po sa gobyerno," Go stated in a video message.

Go argued that by bolstering the NTF-ELCAC, development in affected areas can be accelerated, thereby reducing poverty and diminishing the influence of rebel groups. This effort is directed at motivating insurgents to return to mainstream society, consequently avoiding instances of internal strife among Filipinos.

Through the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP), the Office of Civil Defense Region 8, headed by Regional Director PBGen. Reynaldo Pawid led a Serbisyo Caravan that provided various services to the residents, such as medical and legal aid, free haircuts, distribution of school supplies, and other necessities.

Go also encouraged the public to utilize the services of nearby Malasakit Centers, specifically the one at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman, should they require medical assistance.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where concerned agencies work hand-in-hand to help indigent patients reduce their hospital bills to the lowest amount possible. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, which successfully institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. There are 166 Malasakit Centers, which have helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Mr. Malasakit concluded.