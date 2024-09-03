Glow on a budget

If you’re battling breakouts and searching for makeup that won’t mess with your vibe (or your wallet), Dazzle Me has just dropped two game-changers you’ll want to add to your cart.

Say hello to Acne Armor Cover & Correct Skin Tint and Flawless Flex Compact Powder -- your new besties for flawless, acne-prone skin.

Acne Armor Cover & Correct Skin Tint

Shield and slay with Acne Armor Cover & Correct Skin Tint. This isn’t just your regular tint -- it’s a lightweight, SPF-packed, skin-saving hero designed specifically for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

Infused with Salicylic Acid, Cica, Tea Tree and Zinc PCA, this tint does more than just cover up; it actively works to keep your skin calm, oil-free and breakout-free. And with its 12-hour bare makeup finish, you’ll be glowing all day with no touch-ups needed.

• Price: P279

• Why It Rocks: 12-hour coverage, second-skin vibes and acne-friendly ingredients.

• Shades to Slay: From Light Ivory to Warm Cashew, there’s a match for everyone.

Flawless Flex Compact Powder

Next on the lineup is the Flawless Flex Compact Powder, here to keep your shine in check without making you feel like you’ve got a ton of makeup on.

With 12-hour oil control, microfine coverage and a feather-light finish, this powder is all about that natural, matte look that lasts. Bonus: It’s non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores while keeping your skin matte and fab.

• Price: P249 (because slaying doesn’t have to be expensive)

• Why It Rocks: 12-hour oil control, microfine and acne-prone friendly.

• Shades to Slay: From Pink Fair to Whip Cream, it’s all about finding your perfect match.

How to use:

For Acne Armor Skin Tint: Dab a bit on your fingers or beauty blender, smooth it out across your face, and you’re good to go.

For Flawless Flex Powder: Pat it on with a puff for all-over coverage or target shiny spots to stay flawless throughout the day.

Whether you’re heading to class, catching up with friends, or rocking a no-makeup makeup look, Dazzle Me has got your back with these acne-friendly, budget-loving essentials.

So why wait? It’s time to dazzle, babe.