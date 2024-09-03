Gloc9 reflects on 27 years in music

It’s been 27 years since Aristotle Condenuevo Pollisco, more popularly known as Gloc9, entered the music industry. He is regarded as one of the best Filipino rappers of all time; his fast-flowing vocal style has made him one of the best-selling and most successful hip-hop artists in the Philippines.

He was described by iconic Filipino rapper Francis M. as “a blacksmith of words and letters, and a true Filipino poet.” Now, in his 27th year in the industry, Gloc9 looks back and gives a message to himself from 27 years ago.

“Kung makakasalubong ko ang ako noon? Sasabihin ko sa kanya, tatagan mo ang loob mo lalo. Alagaan mong mabuti ang apoy na hawak mo. Mahalin mo pa lalo ang pangarap mo, dahil sa tagal ng panahon ang sulo ay magiging baga na lamang. Ang lapis ay mapupudpod. Ang panulat ay mauubusan ng tinta. Ang malakas mong katawan ay panghihinaan din. Ang tiwala at pagmamahal mo sa ibang tao ay makikita mo sa tambakan ng basura. Ang mga sigaw at palakpakan ay hihina. Pero ang higit sa lahat sasabihin ko sa kanya na mag-baon ka ng madaming pasasalamat dahil madami kang mga taong dapat pag-abutan nito (If I could meet my past self, I would tell him to be even braver. Take good care of the flame you hold. Love your dreams even more, because over time, the torch will just become embers. Pencils will wear down. Pens will run out of ink. Your strong body will weaken too. The trust and love you have for others may end up in a heap of trash. The cheers and applause will fade. But above all, I would tell him to carry with him a lot of gratitude, because there will be many people he needs to thank),” Gloc9 said.

For his loyal followers, the rapper has this message:

“Kayo ang umaakay sa akin palagi. MARAMING SALAMAT at hinatid ninyo ako hanggang 27 taon! Ako po si Aristotle Pollisco pero minsan ang tawag nila sa akin ay Gloc9 (You have always guided me. THANK YOU SO MUCH for supporting me for 27 years! I am Aristotle Pollisco, but sometimes they call me Gloc9),” he said.

Wife and manager Thea Pollisco gave this message for her talented and successful husband:

“There are countless stories, combining both happiness and sadness, but your strength comes from what you genuinely wished for. Congratulations on 27 years in the music industry! We will always be proud of you,” she said.

Gloc9 is a trailblazer and a long-standing giant in the local recording industry. In a career spanning 27 years, he has won over 60 awards, including the prestigious “Sudi National Music Award” from the National Commission for Culture and Arts. He is also a recipient of two FAMAS Awards, 21 Awit Awards and nine PMPC Star Awards. His albums Liham at Lihim (Platinum) and Mga Kuwento Ni Makata (Gold) both earned sales certifications from the PARI (Philippine Association of Recording Industry). In 2019, he was inducted into the Calle Con Hall of Fame.