Glam up at the ultimate beauty bash

Rustan’s Beauty Addict returns for its 12th season with a new racing-inspired theme: Race Off to Beauty. Join top content creators, industry experts and beauty enthusiasts for a rare beauty conference on 5 September, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Beauty Hall, first level in Rustan’s Makati.
Enter a vibrant race track-themed Beauty Hall, featuring top brands like CHANEL, MAC, Clarins, La Prairie, Sisley, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Jo Malone London, all set in a dazzling installation with neon lights.
Guests can explore a course with “pit stops” featuring beauty brands, fun activities and premium products. Each pit stop has a checkered flag for easy spotting. You can also visit the main stage for a skincare talk and makeup masterclass from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The event starts with Flag Girls welcoming guests at the entrance. Register to access activities and get exclusive products, vouchers, discounts and freebies from participating brands.
Beauty talks
Join engaging beauty talks at the main stage starting at 3 p.m. Hear Jeanette Ipapo-Tuason on self-empowerment and grace under pressure. Check out the “Formula 1 Fashion” masterclass for styling tips and fragrance pairing with brands like Gucci and Tom Ford. At 4 p.m., Dr. Rodnie Valerio from Belo Medical Group will discuss skin aging in “Speedway Shine.” Then, at 4:30 p.m., attend “Grand Prix Glam,” a makeup masterclass with RB Chanco, Justin Soriano and Tamara Pineda, co-presented by Laura Mercier. Both sessions include a Q&A with top beauty experts.
For a personal touch, visit booths from Belo Medical Group for skin analysis, Dashing Diva for a basic manicure, Emphasis Salon for blow-dry and styling and Luxelle for beauty device demos. Thrill-seekers can take the “Fast and Fabulous Challenge” in Tuason Racing’s simulator for a chance to win beauty prizes.
Enjoy beats from top hip-hop DJs -- DJ Miaow in the afternoon and DJ Nix Damn P from 6 p.m. -- while snacking and sipping on drinks, including bubbly and craft beer, at the Refilling Station.
Don’t miss the photo ops. Snap pictures at the Rustan’s The Beauty Source racecar at the entrance and at the immersive racetrack slide with vibrant decals on the Beauty floor near the Fragrance Library
September promos
On 5 September, get a free Beauty Addict membership and earn 10x points for any purchase at Rustan’s The Beauty Source. Download the Rustan’s FSP app and get an extra 100 points for accessing your account.
From 6 to 30 September, Beauty Addict members earn 5x points on all beauty purchases at Rustan’s The Beauty Source. From 1 September to 31 October, spend at least P30,000 to receive a JBL Go 4 Bluetooth Speaker in black, blue or red. From 1 September to 30 November, every P5,000 spent earns an e-raffle entry to win prizes, including a four-day stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai with flights, a Ferrari rental or desert safari, a P100,000 shopping spree or Apple Watch Series 9 pairs.
Join the adventure by registering at bit.ly/BAE2024RaceOffToBeauty
The Rustan’s Beauty Addict event is made possible with Adventure International Tours, Philippine Airlines, Philippine Wine Merchants and Tuason Racing; in partnership with Belo Medical Group, Dashing Diva, Emphasis Salon, Luxelle and New Lounge.