Glam up at the ultimate beauty bash

Rustan’s Beauty Addict returns for its 12th season with a new racing-inspired theme: Race Off to Beauty. Join top content creators, industry experts and beauty enthusiasts for a rare beauty conference on 5 September, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Beauty Hall, first level in Rustan’s Makati.

Enter a vibrant race track-themed Beauty Hall, featuring top brands like CHANEL, MAC, Clarins, La Prairie, Sisley, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Jo Malone London, all set in a dazzling installation with neon lights.

Guests can explore a course with “pit stops” featuring beauty brands, fun activities and premium products. Each pit stop has a checkered flag for easy spotting. You can also visit the main stage for a skincare talk and makeup masterclass from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event starts with Flag Girls welcoming guests at the entrance. Register to access activities and get exclusive products, vouchers, discounts and freebies from participating brands.