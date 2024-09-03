Gilas Youth fall to Jordan

Gilas Pilipinas Youth lost 56-62 to host Jordan in the elimination round of the FIBA U18 Asia Cup at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman early Wednesday (Manila time).

Down by seven, 52-59, with one minute and 34 seconds left in the game, the Philippines scored back-to-back baskets courtesy of Louis Allen Perez and Mark Airick Reyes Esperanza to trim the deficit to three points.

But cltch free throws from Hadi Ammar Alshami and Omar Khaled Mahmoud Salman in the closing seconds of the match was just enough to keep Gilas Youth at bay.

Saif Al-Deen Saleh led the Jordanians with 14 points as they notched their first win of the tournament.

Mark Airick Reyes Esperanza scored 14 points for Philippines as it sinks to 1-1 in Group D.

Gilas Youth will compete against New Zealand later on Wednesday at 9:30 PM Manila time.