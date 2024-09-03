Finding Quiboloy

Once upon a time, a colorful clownfish named Marlin lived in a vast ocean. Marlin was on a quest to find his son, Nemo, whom divers had captured. Along the way, Marlin and his forgetful but friendly companion, Dory, faced numerous challenges and dangers. Together, they embarked on a journey that tested their courage and perseverance.

Meanwhile, in a different realm, about 2,000 seekers from the Philippine National Police (PNP) were on a relentless quest for a wanted “goldfish,” a religious leader named Apollo Quibuloy, whom followers referred to as the “Appointed Son of God” who was in hiding from serious charges.

Like Marlin and Dory, the PNP seekers faced many challenges and obstacles in their unwavering pursuit of Quiboloy. Their perseverance in adversity was genuinely amusing, if not inspiring.

As both groups persevered through their journeys, they gleaned invaluable lessons on courage and the importance of never giving up, regardless of the outcome of the search.

In the end, both Marlin and the seekers found what they were looking for, realizing that the true treasure lay in reaching their destination and growing and discovering along the way, which was the real essence of their journey.

The first story had a happy ending, but the other is still unfolding. The seekers are trapped in their pursuit, hoping that Quiboloy is still inside his Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound, where they are encamped. However, the wanted religious leader could have escaped through the backdoor, traveled on small boats toward a larger boat, as the Guo sisters did, or sought refuge in a different neighborhood.

Similar to the Israeli forces uncovering Hamas bunkers, the PNP reportedly brought in a “blue box” believed to contain digging equipment. Quiboloy’s followers believe these would be used to look for hidden chambers where gold and cash may be stored, but not Quiboloy personally. However, a PNP spokesperson dismissed this as fake news, and Quibuloy’s lawyer said it was just a figment of police imagination.

As Filipinos are caught up in the “finding Quiboloy” standstill, I empathize with the PNP, an institution I covered and respected as a young reporter despite allegations of wrongdoing by some members. I have maintained contact with some of them as they rose to higher ranks, and I urge the public to show them support and empathy.

We often make fun of the police because of a few bad apples, but without the police there would be anarchy in the streets. When I returned home from news coverages late at night, I felt safe whenever I saw a policeman on the street or a patrol car on standby.

Are we seeing another great escape in Quiboloy’s case? Former Sen. Panfilo Lacson perfected the art when he escaped from the Philippines in 2010 after then Justice Secretary Leila de Lima had ordered a massive manhunt for him for a crime in which he was implicated. Up to now, people have no idea how Lacson managed to evade arrest and leave the country, only to return a year later when the hot pursuit had subsided. Just like that.

Family, friends, and allies in past and present governments play a critical role when someone is hiding. They provide emotional and logistical support, assistance, and protection, making it easier for the person to remain hidden and move around in stealth.

It would be helpful to subject Quiboloy’s inner circle of friends and security personnel to stringent police monitoring. These individuals could be communicating with him, enabling him to navigate the situation.

Frankly, I am tired of the “finding Quiboloy” saga in the media, so I’ll just leave it to the police to find him in the current administration. But if the next administration will be accommodating, chances are he will surface.

Considering the current typhoon season, there is increased interest in finding practical solutions to reduce flooding. Despite the significant financial investment by the government in flood control and mitigation, it remains to be seen whether they have found effective solutions.

For feedback, text to 09451450681 or email at cynchdb@gmail.com.