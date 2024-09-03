Filipino footwear brand steps up with ethically sourced fashion

Consumers have become increasingly conscious of their impact on the environment. This shift is particularly evident in the fashion industry, where consumers increasingly seek sustainably produced and ethically sourced products.

Home-grown Filipino shoe brand Triloueva offers trendy and comfortable footwear crafted from materials like vegan leather, locally sourced fabric and exquisite wooden heels.

Triloueva, a portmanteau of its founder’s name, TRIna LOUise EVAngelista, began its journey in 2014 with a minimal capital of only P5,000.

Trina was determined to start a business that would solve her personal struggle: the quest for the perfect footwear for her size 10 feet without breaking the bank or compromising on style.

‘Sole’ searching

Trina is very hands-on when it comes to managing all aspects of her business—from design and branding to advertising her products on social media and burning the midnight oil packing orders for delivery to customers.

She also faced the challenges of sourcing suppliers willing to accommodate small orders while maintaining stringent quality standards. This led to her collaboration with the skilled artisans of Marikina, a city known best for the craft of shoemaking.

Operating solely with the support of her immediate family, Trina launched her own online footwear business, attracting young professionals seeking a blend of sustainable and affordable work and business casual shoes. Her marketing strategy artfully straddled the line, presenting Triloueva shoes as luxurious yet reasonably priced.