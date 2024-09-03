Filipino footwear brand steps up with ethically sourced fashion

Consumers have become increasingly conscious of their impact on the environment. This shift is particularly evident in the fashion industry, where consumers increasingly seek sustainably produced and ethically sourced products.
Home-grown Filipino shoe brand Triloueva offers trendy and comfortable footwear crafted from materials like vegan leather, locally sourced fabric and exquisite wooden heels.
Triloueva, a portmanteau of its founder’s name, TRIna LOUise EVAngelista, began its journey in 2014 with a minimal capital of only P5,000.
Trina was determined to start a business that would solve her personal struggle: the quest for the perfect footwear for her size 10 feet without breaking the bank or compromising on style.
‘Sole’ searching
Trina is very hands-on when it comes to managing all aspects of her business—from design and branding to advertising her products on social media and burning the midnight oil packing orders for delivery to customers.
She also faced the challenges of sourcing suppliers willing to accommodate small orders while maintaining stringent quality standards. This led to her collaboration with the skilled artisans of Marikina, a city known best for the craft of shoemaking.
Operating solely with the support of her immediate family, Trina launched her own online footwear business, attracting young professionals seeking a blend of sustainable and affordable work and business casual shoes. Her marketing strategy artfully straddled the line, presenting Triloueva shoes as luxurious yet reasonably priced.
The Triloeuva trademark
What distinguishes Triloueva from other footwear brands is that Trina embodies the customer mindset herself. “I personally test each and every product to make sure I am satisfied enough for them to go into mass production,” Trina proudly shared.
“My regular clients are a crucial part of my brand. I am always all ears for any input they have on my products. I even adapt some of their names for various shoe styles. By doing this, I want them to feel that they are a significant part of the brand, which then leads to their continuous support for Triloueva.”
The average lifecycle for Triloueva shoes is three to five years, a testament to the quintessential craftsmanship of the artisans Trina collaborates with. The brand gained popularity over time thanks to its top-notch quality and fresh designs.
When the pandemic hit, the brand skyrocketed in popularity as Filipino celebrities and influencers rallied behind local labels like Triloueva. Today, Triloueva products are not just sold online but are also available at major shopping malls in Manila and Alabang.
Going global
With the ascent of Triloueva’s popularity, they started receiving orders from abroad. This made Trina realize the importance of collaborating with a reliable logistics provider that would prove vital to the success of her company’s operations. “For the past years, I’ve received requests from customers asking me to ship abroad but I had a hard time figuring out the logistics of doing it. When I turned to FedEx for support, I was pleasantly surprised how they were able to activate my corporate account within 24 hours. Since then, FedEx has helped elevate my brand to the next level by opening up more opportunities to ship our products to customers worldwide with utmost convenience,” Trina said.
As a strong supporter of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the Philippines, FedEx takes pride in offering a robust platform for local entrepreneurs to venture into international markets. With a vast network serving over 220 countries and territories, FedEx empowers SMEs like Triloueva to amplify their global presence. Trina lauds FedEx for its convenient booking, pickup, tracking, and payment processes. “Since I am constantly juggling time between my side hustle and a day job, the convenience and flexibility of using FedEx services has provided great relief for me when needed to manage tedious tasks, giving me more time to focus on my work and business,” added Trina.
Future of fashion
Having built a solid name in the fashion world, Trina is even more motivated to expand her business beyond shoes. She envisions a boutique featuring diverse accessories and apparel and dreams of innovating Triloueva’s product line, contemplating the inclusion of unique heel designs through international collaborations with renowned fashion designers. Moreover, Trina is determined to expand her brand’s e-commerce presence and eventually conquer the Asian market.
For aspiring entrepreneurs, Trina’s advice is: “Do not force yourself to keep up with trends.” Amidst competitors shifting their manufacturing hubs for quick sales, she champions quality over fleeting trends.