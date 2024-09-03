Fighting a losing battle vs flooding

At just 45, Annaliza Deldio, already a grandmother, found herself huddled in a corner of a classroom at Valenzuela National High School on Monday. The room, now an evacuation center, offered scant solace from the raging tempest outside.

As torrential rains hammered down in relentless sheets, Deldio, a resident of the flood-prone Barangay Marulas, was among the first to seek refuge from the deluge that threatened her home and safety.

She was still in her house dress, having packed only a few days’ worth of clothes. She clung to the hope that she would be able to return home as soon as the skies cleared.

“My family is still at home to keep watch but has promised to rush here if the flood continues to rise,” she said in Filipino.

Deldio is no stranger to such crises, having weathered severe disasters before, including the infamous Typhoon “Ondoy” in 2009.

“During typhoon ‘Ondoy,’ we couldn’t evacuate. We were forced to cling to our roofs, waiting for rescue because, honestly, we never expected the water to rise so high,” Annaliza recounted, her voice trembling as she relived the harrowing experience.

That nightmarish scene was repeated last July during the peak of the enhanced southwest monsoon brought by typhoon “Carina.”

“During typhoon ‘Carina,’ it was a total washout. Only the roofs of our house were visible, and the floodwaters even overflowed onto the highway,” Deldio said.

This time, Deldio and her family did not hesitate to evacuate.

Flood-prone Marulas

Barangay Marulas I’m Bulacan faces a geographical disadvantage that makes it particularly vulnerable to flooding. Its proximity to the Tullahan River, one of the major watercourses in the area, exacerbates the problem.

Every year, especially during the monsoon season, the river swells, often spilling over onto the streets and homes of Marulas.

Deldio and her neighbors have gotten used to it.

“Just clear the mud and dirt, and if there’s any damage we start over,” Deldio described their routine after each flood.

Local authorities have been waging a losing battle against flooding due to the area’s aging and inadequate drainage infrastructure.

The drainage systems are often overwhelmed during heavy rainfall, leading to the rapid accumulation of water on roads and in residential zones.

Many drains are clogged with debris, reducing their effectiveness and leaving residents to grapple with the inevitable flood.

Contributing to the flooding woes is the rapid urbanization of Valenzuela City.

The construction of new buildings, roads, and commercial establishments has drastically reduced the amount of open land that previously absorbed rainwater.

Paved surfaces now dominate the landscape, causing rainwater to flow directly into the overburdened drainage system.

A recurring nightmare

For Marulas residents, flooding is a recurring nightmare.

The floods disrupt daily life, damage property and pose serious health risks.

Waterborne diseases such as leptospirosis and dengue become rampant during the rainy season, straining the community’s limited healthcare resources.

Despite the challenges, Marulas residents have shown remarkable resilience as they wait for the government to provide more comprehensive and long-term solutions.

Meanwhile, Deldio, having lived in Marulas her entire life, has no plans of leaving.

“But if there’s a housing project for us, we will consider moving,” she said.