SOCIAL SET

Ferragamo opens luxe boutique at Nustar Cebu

Modern and sophisticated, the refined interior highlights essential forms and contemporary details, offering a perfect backdrop for the beautiful displays of various categories, including iconic shoes, belts, bags, small leather accessories and the latest ready-to-wear collections for men and women.
honey jarque loop
Published on

Salvatore Ferragamo, known for its innovative designs, recently opened a new boutique at Nustar Cebu, marking a significant addition to the luxury shopping scene in the region.

The grand launch showcased the brand’s dreamy pre-fall collection, emphasizing its commitment to elegance and craftsmanship.

The boutique features a fresh store concept that reflects Ferragamo’s rich heritage while embracing modern aesthetics. Guests at the event, led by Stores Specialists president and chief executive officer Anton Tantoco Huang, experienced personalized service and exclusive previews of the latest collections, enhancing the luxury shopping experience.

Christine Pelaez, Mitzi Lim, Frances Siao, SSI Group Inc. president and CEO Anton Tantoco Huang, Betty Veloso, Congresswoman Cutie del Mar and Jaja Chiongbian Rama.
Christine Pelaez, Mitzi Lim, Frances Siao, SSI Group Inc. president and CEO Anton Tantoco Huang, Betty Veloso, Congresswoman Cutie del Mar and Jaja Chiongbian Rama.photographs courtesy honey jarque loop
Esperanza Garcia, Raymond Tio, Janel Gaisano and Perl Arienza
Esperanza Garcia, Raymond Tio, Janel Gaisano and Perl Arienza
Rommel Mirasol and Brigitte Lim
Rommel Mirasol and Brigitte Lim
Verniece Enciso Dichaves.
Verniece Enciso Dichaves.
Claudia Yeung
Claudia Yeung

The opening aligns with the brand’s strategy to expand its presence in key markets, catering to the growing demand for high-end fashion in Cebu.

The store not only highlights the brand’s iconic footwear and leather goods but also reinforces its dedication to providing a unique environment for discerning customers. The interior design mixes different materials, such as travertine, walnut, precious plasters, boucle fabrics and a selection of elevated bronze, espresso and ivory silk hand-tufted rugs.

Shieny and Ryan Yu
Shieny and Ryan Yu
Elvira Luym and Marissa Fernan.
Elvira Luym and Marissa Fernan.
Kris Janson and Karla Henry.
Kris Janson and Karla Henry.
Erica Uy and Noreen Fernandez.
Erica Uy and Noreen Fernandez.
Butch Carungay
Butch Carungay

Modern and sophisticated, the refined interior highlights essential forms and contemporary details, offering a perfect backdrop for the beautiful displays of various categories, including iconic shoes, belts, bags, small leather accessories and the latest ready-to-wear collections for men and women.

The opening of Ferragamo will further solidify Nustar’s position as a premier destination for luxury experiences in Cebu.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph