Ferragamo opens luxe boutique at Nustar Cebu

Salvatore Ferragamo, known for its innovative designs, recently opened a new boutique at Nustar Cebu, marking a significant addition to the luxury shopping scene in the region.

The grand launch showcased the brand’s dreamy pre-fall collection, emphasizing its commitment to elegance and craftsmanship.

The boutique features a fresh store concept that reflects Ferragamo’s rich heritage while embracing modern aesthetics. Guests at the event, led by Stores Specialists president and chief executive officer Anton Tantoco Huang, experienced personalized service and exclusive previews of the latest collections, enhancing the luxury shopping experience.