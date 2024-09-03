Ferragamo opens luxe boutique at Nustar Cebu

Salvatore Ferragamo, known for its innovative designs, recently opened a new boutique at Nustar Cebu, marking a significant addition to the luxury shopping scene in the region.
The grand launch showcased the brand’s dreamy pre-fall collection, emphasizing its commitment to elegance and craftsmanship.
The boutique features a fresh store concept that reflects Ferragamo’s rich heritage while embracing modern aesthetics. Guests at the event, led by Stores Specialists president and chief executive officer Anton Tantoco Huang, experienced personalized service and exclusive previews of the latest collections, enhancing the luxury shopping experience.
The opening aligns with the brand’s strategy to expand its presence in key markets, catering to the growing demand for high-end fashion in Cebu.
The store not only highlights the brand’s iconic footwear and leather goods but also reinforces its dedication to providing a unique environment for discerning customers. The interior design mixes different materials, such as travertine, walnut, precious plasters, boucle fabrics and a selection of elevated bronze, espresso and ivory silk hand-tufted rugs.
Modern and sophisticated, the refined interior highlights essential forms and contemporary details, offering a perfect backdrop for the beautiful displays of various categories, including iconic shoes, belts, bags, small leather accessories and the latest ready-to-wear collections for men and women.
The opening of Ferragamo will further solidify Nustar’s position as a premier destination for luxury experiences in Cebu.