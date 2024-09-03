Exciting battle seen in GenSan polls

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- It seems that former Gensan Mayor Ronnel Rivera has taken up the challenge to face incumbent mayor, Lorelie Pacquiao in the upcoming May 2025 midterm elections.

Sources from the Rivera camp who refused to be quoted were saying that the former city mayor is now ready to accept the challenge of Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao as the top executive of the city.

The sources added that there are no confirmations yet on his possible political comeback. The former mayor, however, confirmed that the slate for the Regional Communities Reforms Initiatives are already complete.

The said announcement was made during Rivera’s birthday celebration on Monday night. In a video posted in his social media account, the former mayor declared that indeed he missed the partnerships and camaraderie of the local leaders of the party.

“I hope in the coming weeks, we will be creating a group and we will still continue to be together,” Rivera was quoted as saying.

Reached for comment, incumbent city mayor, Lorelie Pacquiao always maintained that she welcomes all possible challengers in the May 2025 polls. Pacquiao even said that she is open in reuniting with the Riveras for the betterment of the city.

“There is no problem in the Pacquiao family. We don’t hold grudges to people and considering they are not other people to us. In fact, they were godparents with my youngest child, “ the lady mayor stressed.