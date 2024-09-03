‘Enteng’ triggers school, work suspensions

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Some 96 villages in nine municipalities and a city in Pampanga province were inundated by continues rain brought by the southwest monsoon intensified by super typhoon “Enteng” Monday, 2 September, disaster authorities said.

The latest report from the Pampanga provincial disaster risk reduction and management council showed the areas affected include the towns of Apalit, Bacolor, Lubao, Macabebe, Masantol, Mexico, Minalin, Sasmuan and Sto. Tomas and the city of San Fernando which experienced 1 to 3 feet flooding. Seventeen families comprising 77 individuals had been relocated to designated evacuation centers as of 4 p.m.

Life in Luzon, specially in Pampanga, came to a standstill on Monday due to tropical cyclone “Enteng” which brought intermitent rains and winds across the region, prompting widespread school and work suspensions.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported that “Enteng” intensified and was about to make landfall in the northern Aurora and southeastern Isabela area, packing maximum winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

Pampanga Gov. Dennis “Delta” Pineda issued Executive Order No. 19-2024 around 7 a.m, declaring suspension of face-to-face classes in all public and private schools in the province.

Class and work suspensions were also ordered in all levels in all schools in the national capital region as ordered by Malacañang.

Regions 4A, 5, 6, 8 and 12 also suspended classes as a result of the tropical cyclone.

Disaster authorities here urged residents to take necessary precautions and stay informed about the latest weather updates.