Enchanted Kingdom celebrates Filipino talent, modern-day heroism at 'Agilakas'

The country's first world-class theme park, Enchanted Kingdom (EK), paid a tribute to our modern-day heroes through the 2024 Agilakas Gumalaw Dance Competition at the Spaceport Grounds on 24 August.

The annual Agilakas Gumalaw Dance Competition gathers talented dance performers in the country to show off world-class Filipino talent. This year, 10 spectacular dance groups took their synchronized moves to the stage to show the world that “Pinoy, Magaling Ka!”

The NU Dance Company from Sampaloc, Manila highlighted the rich, dynamic Filipino culture through their winning performance. The group clinched the grand winner title and bagged P20,000; 20 return passes to EK; and a chance to perform in one of the theme park's upcoming events.

NEW BREEDZ from Muntinlupa City and League of Monsters-Brothass from Calamba City, Laguna also took home cash prizes and tickets along with the runner-up titles.

Rising P-Pop boy group BILIB spiced up the night with a mesmerizing performance of their newest music and its rendition of popular P-Pop hits. The show also featured its judges, G-Force member Myka Espina Gonzaga and internet personality Xai Smith, as they turned up the heat by showing off their amazing dance moves on stage.

BAYANI: LAGING HANDA

Taking part in the celebration of Buwan ng Wika this August, EK brings back BAYANI, its original musical production featuring OPM songs with their very own cast members performing. This year’s installment of the musical follows the story of Joana Makabayan in her journey of self-discovery as she joins the Girl Scouts of the Philippines. The musical show will run until 15 September from Fridays to Sundays, 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., at the Eldar’s Theater.

MIDWAY MIRROR MAZE

The Midway Mirror Maze is EK's newly launched attraction. For only P150, guests will be able to have special access to this exciting and immersive adventure filled with captivating lights and visuals waiting at every turn. Special ticket rate is also available for students at P120, and senior citizens and PWDs at P107.14 only.

For more information and updates regarding these and EK’s other upcoming events and offers, visit https://www.enchantedkingdom.ph and EK’s official social media accounts @enchantedkingdom.ph for Facebook and Tiktok, and @ek_philippines for Twitter and Instagram.