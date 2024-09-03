Eala clobbers American foe

Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala pulled off a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over Victoria Hu of the United States in the Round of 32 of the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico last Tuesday.

Eala, 19, battled the American for two hours and 38 minutes before finally securing the victory in her first match since her failed attempt of advancing to the main draw of the US Open last month.

The Filipina tennis sensation was able to make it to the third and final qualifying match but ran out of steam, prompting her to suffer a 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 loss to Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

Now, Eala is eyeing not only her sixth singles title but her first championship in the Women’s Tennis Association circuit.

Waiting for Eala in the Round of 16 is Tatjana Maria of Germany on Thursday.

The last time Eala and Maria faced off was at the Guangzhou Open in China last year where the Filipino lost, 3-6, 0-6, in the Round of 32.

Maria is coming off a 7-6, 6-4 win over American Kayla Day in a separate Round of 32 match.

