DoJ, SC, DILG launch national justice system

A memorandum of agreement was signed on Tuesday by the Department of Justice, the Supreme Court (SC), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to launch the National Justice Information Systems (NJIS).

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos represented their respective agencies.

Remulla called the agreement historic, emphasizing the importance of data sharing for an efficient justice system. He said the NJIS will enhance information management and exchange across law enforcement and justice agencies via a unified portal, the NJIS Data Exchange Platform.

For his part, Gesmundo said the SC will provide access to court records, dockets, schedules, warrants, subpoenas and other court orders, aiming for improved case management and policy-making.

Abalos noted the system will greatly benefit police officers, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of their work.