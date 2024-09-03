DoH inspects wellness spots

The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of a barbershop and a spa in Quezon City amid the mpox threat. This comes as active cases of mpox in the country rose to eight, with three new cases detected last 1 September.

DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa and Acting City Health Officer Dr. Ramona Asuncion DG Abarquez of Quezon City, along with DoH and Quezon City health officials, visited Gruppo Barbero Manila and New York Spa along Timog Avenue to discuss mpox prevention as part of preparedness and response measures.

“DoH recognizes and thanks the cooperation of establishments like barbershops, salons, and spas in our response efforts against mpox. The virus will find it hard to spread where businesses work actively with health authorities,” Herbosa said.

“Adherence to public health standards is best when there is a clear understanding of the science behind infection prevention and control,” he added.

Herbosa noted that the DoH is close to publishing specific mpox guidelines for establishments and settings.

Common mpox symptoms include skin rashes or mucosal lesions that can last two to four weeks, accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.