Death toll from Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Poltava rises to 49

The death toll from a devastating Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Poltava on Tuesday has risen to 49, with 219 others wounded, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack, one of the deadliest in the ongoing conflict, has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community. Poltava Governor Philip Pronin confirmed the toll in a statement on Telegram, as rescue teams continue to search through the rubble.

Germany was among the first to react, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressing outrage at the attack, stating that President Vladimir Putin's brutality "knows no limits." She called for Putin to be held accountable for the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine, highlighting the need for justice as the conflict drags on.

The UK government also condemned the attack, with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy calling it a "sickening act of aggression." He reiterated the UK’s stance against what he described as Putin’s "abhorrent and illegal war" in Ukraine, underscoring the international community's growing frustration with Russia's actions.