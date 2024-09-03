CV rice farmers receive cash aid

The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) yesterday bared that it had extended Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA) of P5,000 to 68,000 farmers as part of the budget allocation of P699 million for 2024.

Disbursed to farmers from Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor was already P340 million.

Central Visayas has more than 136,000 rice farmers.

DA-7 RFFA focal person Jonathan Limocon said DA-7 expects to receive additional funds for the Rice Competitive Enhancement Fund (RCEF) by this month.

“Republic Act 11203 or Rice Tariffication Law mandates that the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund-Rice Farmer Financial Assistance should allocate P10 billion per year for the RCEF from the collected tariff and the rest to be used for other purposes, the P5,000 RFFA for farmers registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture is among these purposes,” Limocon said.

Under the program, only rice farmers who are actively cultivating 10 square meters up to 2 hectares of rice fields and are registered with the RSBSA will receive P5,000 financial assistance.