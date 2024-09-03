CEB awarded prestigious ‘AA’ ESG rating

A new benchmark in environmentally-friendly flying has been reached by Cebu Pacific (CEB), as the only local airline awarded the prestigious “AA” rating by MSCI ESG Ratings.

With regard to managing opportunities and risks related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG), this accomplishment puts CEB among the leading global carriers.

MSCI ESG Ratings evaluate both private and public companies based on their exposure to ESG risks and how well they manage them, using a scale ranging from AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard). An “AA” rating indicates superior success in addressing industry-specific risks compared to peers.

Operating in a responsible,

sustainable way

CEB president and chief commercial officer Alexander Lao expressed pride at receiving this recognition. "Our commitment has always been to operate in a responsible and sustainable way. This upgraded rating reflects our progress in addressing environmental, social and governance challenges.”

Added Lao, “By adopting innovative practices, such as operating high-density, fuel-efficient aircraft, we’re reducing carbon emissions and helping our passengers make more sustainable travel choices. These initiatives are part of our comprehensive effort to promote a sustainable aviation industry."

In 2023, CEB received an “A” rating from MSCI. This year's upgrade to “AA” demonstrates the airline's unwavering commitment to sustainability. For example, CEB has achieved significant progress in lowering its environmental effect, placing in the top quartile among its peers in terms of carbon emissions management.

CEB has effectively improved fuel efficiency and decreased carbon emissions by operating a fleet that is only six years old on average, substantially younger than the industry average of nine years.

Excellence in social

performance indicators

In addition to its environmental endeavors, CEB has demonstrated excellence in social performance indicators, specifically in the areas of enforcing strong data privacy policies and improving labor management procedures.