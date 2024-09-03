Carlos Yulo and Chloe San Jose’s move to Australia sparks speculation

Who do Pinoys want to see more these days: Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo or his girlfriend, Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose, who always seems to be in the spotlight?
Who would they miss more when the couple moves to Australia to be with San Jose’s family indefinitely?
San Jose has been announcing everywhere that she will soon be leaving for Australia, and Yulo is “sasama na sa akin (will be joining me).”
She revealed this to the media when she appeared as a guest at the launch event for ABS-CBN star Francine Diaz, who is the new endorser of a beauty product, held at a venue in BGC, a posh area near Tanay.
Yulo’s girlfriend once again highlighted their upcoming move to Australia last Sunday on the ABS-CBN show ASAP, where she was featured as a guest performer and dazzled viewers with her singing and dancing. She performed Camila Cabello’s hit song “Havana.”
The show proudly announced that San Jose made her ASAP debut in 2019 with a cover of Jireh Lim’s “Dahan.” At that time, she was not yet Yulo’s girlfriend but was already popular as a YouTube vlogger, known for her covers, dance routines, guitar performances and videos in minimal outfits, including bikinis.
As a vlogger, she was known as “Chloe Anjeleigh,” similar to Ivana Alawi, another vlogger who gained fame for her sexy videos, including one in which she wore a revealing outfit while washing clothes in a plastic tub on a city residence’s lawn. However, Alawi does not sing, dance or play any musical instrument.
If the Yulo couple, after moving to Australia, makes themselves scarce to Australian mass media and becomes out of reach for Pinoys in the Philippines, fans of Julie Ann San Jose might rejoice. Or will they?
Until Chloe came along with the double gold medalist gymnast, Julie Ann was practically the only sizzling San Jose in the Philippines.
Deliberately or coincidentally, Julie Ann had no GMA7 projects requiring a promotional blitz at the time the Yulo couple moved to the Philippines, the home country of the Olympic double gold medalist. The girlfriend is Filipino-Australian and mainly based in Australia.
Living together
San Jose seemed to have been with Yulo throughout his time competing in the Paris Olympics. They also appeared to have been living together as a couple in Japan while Yulo was training for the Games. His mother, Angelica Yulo, once discovered their living arrangement and decided against sending his two younger brothers to live with them in their studio apartment.
Both Yulo and San Jose were adults when they first met in person as a couple in 2020. They had been in a long-distance relationship, communicating through social media and phone calls for about a year before meeting face-to-face. San Jose initiated contact by reaching out to Yulo, expressing that she was a fan of his.
Yulo is now 24, while San Jose is 22. He isn’t concerned that she is over five feet tall and he is only 4’11”.
Soon after arriving in the Philippines, San Jose dyed her hair gold, earning the media-given title “Golden Girl of the Hour.”
After her glitzy performance on ASAP, San Jose was joined onstage by regulars Robi Domingo, Edward Barber and Maymay Entrata for a quick chat.
“Kinakabahan po ako (I was nervous ),” the girlfriend said when asked how she felt about being on ASAP once more.
Regarding her career plans, she remarked, “I’m just so excited and happy to be here po. Let’s see what the future holds.”
At the Diaz launch in BGC a few days prior, San Jose revealed that she and Yulo would be moving to Australia in a few months, explaining, “Marami pa kaming schedule dito sa Philippines eh. (We still have a lot of schedules in the Philippines).”
When asked when they would return to the Philippines, she quickly replied, “I don’t know yet. Sobrang daming nangyari po (A lot of things have happened).” Therefore, the duration of their stay in Australia remains indefinite.
Earlier, Cristy Fermin, on her YouTube show, quoted a source who claimed that San Jose and Yulo are getting married in Melbourne, Australia. However, the couple has not confirmed any plans to marry. They are clearly not conservative and have not shown interest in a legal marriage.
Beauty regimen
At the BGC event, San Jose shared that she is also affiliated with the cosmetic company Real Perfection Philippines and revealed that her beauty routine consists of “cleansing balm, cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer and, of course, sunscreen.”
When asked what makes her feel beautiful, San Jose gushed, “Early in the morning, when Caloy, si mahal ko (my love), says, ‘Oh, you’re so pretty!’ Kahit buhaghag pa ang hair ko (even if my hair is a mess) and I don’t have any makeup on, anything, ganyan… he still tells me I’m pretty. That makes me feel beautiful, too.”
Yulo has expressed in several interviews his intention to continue his gymnastics career, with a goal of competing in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.
Already a recognized figure in the digital content creation space, Chloe has stated that she has no plans to venture into showbiz.
“Ah no... no showbiz for me po,” she told the press at the BGC event. “I’ll keep creating content,” she firmly declared.
Meanwhile, Yulo’s mother has resumed her activity on social media, particularly as a businesswoman. Her online business saw an uptick in sales after she stopped bickering with Carlos and his girlfriend. She had paused her sales for a time because her feud with Carlos and his girlfriend was negatively affecting her business.