Carlos Yulo and Chloe San Jose’s move to Australia sparks speculation

Who do Pinoys want to see more these days: Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo or his girlfriend, Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose, who always seems to be in the spotlight?

Who would they miss more when the couple moves to Australia to be with San Jose’s family indefinitely?

San Jose has been announcing everywhere that she will soon be leaving for Australia, and Yulo is “sasama na sa akin (will be joining me).”

She revealed this to the media when she appeared as a guest at the launch event for ABS-CBN star Francine Diaz, who is the new endorser of a beauty product, held at a venue in BGC, a posh area near Tanay.

Yulo’s girlfriend once again highlighted their upcoming move to Australia last Sunday on the ABS-CBN show ASAP, where she was featured as a guest performer and dazzled viewers with her singing and dancing. She performed Camila Cabello’s hit song “Havana.”

The show proudly announced that San Jose made her ASAP debut in 2019 with a cover of Jireh Lim’s “Dahan.” At that time, she was not yet Yulo’s girlfriend but was already popular as a YouTube vlogger, known for her covers, dance routines, guitar performances and videos in minimal outfits, including bikinis.

As a vlogger, she was known as “Chloe Anjeleigh,” similar to Ivana Alawi, another vlogger who gained fame for her sexy videos, including one in which she wore a revealing outfit while washing clothes in a plastic tub on a city residence’s lawn. However, Alawi does not sing, dance or play any musical instrument.

If the Yulo couple, after moving to Australia, makes themselves scarce to Australian mass media and becomes out of reach for Pinoys in the Philippines, fans of Julie Ann San Jose might rejoice. Or will they?

Until Chloe came along with the double gold medalist gymnast, Julie Ann was practically the only sizzling San Jose in the Philippines.

Deliberately or coincidentally, Julie Ann had no GMA7 projects requiring a promotional blitz at the time the Yulo couple moved to the Philippines, the home country of the Olympic double gold medalist. The girlfriend is Filipino-Australian and mainly based in Australia.