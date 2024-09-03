Binay to procure TB X-ray system

The local government of Makati on Tuesday disclosed that it will be procuring Fujifilms FDR Xair — an innovative and highly portable digital X-ray system — to be provided for use to its sister cities in the provinces for the early detection of tuberculosis (TB).

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay made the announcement during the launch at the Makati City Hall where it was unveiled by Fujifilm of Japan.

The launch was also attended by Makati City Second Congressional District Representative Luis Campos, Makati City First Congressional District Representative Romulo Pena, Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo and city councilors.

“We will procure one only not for use in Makati, as we will share it to our sister cities because they need it there,” Binay said.

“Of course, just like what we have done to rabies which we really focused on by vaccination and information campaign resulting to zero cases, the same approach have been done to TB, so hopefully the TB association will be a thing of the past and our kid’s will ask what’s is that,” she added.

The Makati mayor said TB is curable and it should be detected early, adding that the city has the necessary means to address health care concerns of her constituents.

“I am familiar with that machine but unfortunately it was now allowed during the Covid-19 pandemic although it was already available but now we will use it,” Binay said.

Meantime, Fujifilm president Masahiro Uehara disclosed that the significant milestone comes after the company received the Food and Drug Administration Certificate of Medical Device Notification, authorizing FFPH to commercially distribute the product for tuberculosis screening.

“We are excited to introduce the FDR Xair to the Philippine market. Securing this certification is a major leap forward in our mission to enhance healthcare delivery across the country. With the FDR Xair’s portability and superior imaging capabilities, we are confident it will open new avenues for TB screening, especially in remote and underserved areas,” Uehara said.