BI intercepts 4 suspected trafficking victims

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that four alleged human trafficking victims were prevented from boarding flights on 31 August at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) after their travel documents contained suspicious immigration exit stamps.

One victim, a 40-year-old male, was about to board a Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong. He admitted to being offered work by a female recruiter he met on Facebook. The victim alleged that she demanded P120,000 as a processing fee and promised that the he could bypass immigration without incident.

Later that evening, BI intercepted a 32-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old man who also presented suspicious documents.

They claimed to be visited Cambodia on vacation, but later admitted that they were hired as call center agents, soon to earn P50,000 per 12-hour shift.

"Like in the past scams, recruiters told their victims to meet at a fast-food restaurant within NAIA Terminal 3 with a supposed contact. This contact would usually take the victims' passports and boarding passes and return them with counterfeit stamps," BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

Tansingco also raised alarm over the latest interceptions at NAIA, claiming that unlawful syndicates are selling fake documents near the airport.

All four victims have been handed over to the Interagency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT). An investigation is underway to apprehend and file appropriate charges against their recruiters.